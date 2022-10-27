Attorney Ryan Duty Joins Senior Justice Law Firm; Opens Pittsburgh Office
Pennsylvania and West Virginia nursing home negligence attorney Ryan Duty has joined Senior Justice Law Firm and opened the firm's Pittsburgh office.
Ryan adds significant experience to the firm's Pittsburgh and West Virginia presence. He has some of the largest verdicts in those venues and we are excited to have him join the firm.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12-year veteran nursing home negligence attorney Ryan Duty has joined Senior Justice Law Firm, opening the firm's Pittsburgh office. Mr. Duty will provide representation to families impacted by elder abuse and neglect in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
— Michael Brevda, Managing Partner of Senior Justice Law Firm
More About Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Ryan Duty
Ryan Duty is a narrowly focused Pittsburgh nursing home abuse lawyer at Senior Justice Law Firm. Mr. Duty is a Pittsburgh native and joins the firm as a partner. He has dedicated his entire career to representing victims of nursing home abuse and neglect in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and beyond.
Ryan is recognized nationally for his focus on healthcare neglect litigation. He has some of the largest jury verdicts and settlements in the venues where he practices.
Attorney Ryan Duty’s Trial Successes
Ryan Duty has been counsel on the most significant nursing home cases in Western Pennsylvania over the last twelve years at both the trial and appellate levels. He has also successfully resolved numerous West Virginia nursing home abuse claims.
Mr. Duty has obtained multiple verdicts for his clients. Most recently, Ryan successfully achieved an $800,000 verdict, which was the largest nursing home verdict in the county where the case was tried. Mr. Duty was also co-counsel on a Pennsylvania nursing home negligence trial that resulted in a $2.25 million award for the plaintiff.
Over the course of his legal career, Ryan has recovered in excess of $20 million for his clients.
Experience and Empathy in Representing Families Dealing with Loss
Mr. Duty prides himself in being a zealous advocate for his clients, while also providing straight-forward, objective advice to those who are going through one of the most difficult times in their lives. Mr. Duty strives to hold powerful nursing home owners and healthcare conglomerates accountable for the harms they cause to society’s most vulnerable people.
Prior to joining Senior Justice Law Firm, Mr. Duty spent over twelve years with a nationally renown nursing home abuse and neglect law firm.
When he is not advocating for his clients, Mr. Duty enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.
Education
Ryan attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, graduating with a Bachelors degree in journalism in 2007. Ryan then enrolled at the Duquense University School of Law (now the Thomas R. Kline School of Law). During law school, Ryan participated in multiple national mock trial competitions, was a member of the law review, and received his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, in 2010.
Bar Admissions
Attorney Ryan Duty is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania, the Western District of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, the Southern District of West Virginia, Ohio, and Arkansas.
Free Consultation with Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Ryan Duty
To receive a free case consultation with Ryan, contact Senior Justice Law Firm at (888) 375-9998.
Senior Justice Law Firm
Attn: Ryan Duty, Esq.
100 Fifth Ave Suite 409, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 948-7300
Ryan@SeniorJustice.com
Evan Moshinsky
Senior Justice Law Firm
email us here
+1 888-375-9998
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn