Florida Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Garrick Harding Joins Senior Justice Law Firm
Attorney Garrick Harding adds considerable trial experience to the firm's nursing home negligence practice area.
With Garrick joining the firm, we expand our ability to help more families suffering with elder abuse. Garrick contributes to our trial-ready reputation and will be a great asset to our clients.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Justice Law Firm is proud to announce the addition of trial attorney and Palm Beach County Elder Abuse Task Force member Garrick Harding.
— Michael Brevda
More About Garrick Harding, Esq.
Prior to joining Senior Justice Law Firm, Garrick Harding was a prosecutor with the 15th Circuit State Attorney’s Office where he honed his trial skills and fought for victims in Palm Beach County. Garrick has obtained over two dozen jury verdict results, including a guilty jury trial verdict on a first-degree felony.
Additionally, attorney Harding was a successful civil litigator in Stuart, Florida, and has worked as co-counsel to other firms nationwide on civil litigation matters. He brings more than seven years of trial experience to the firm.
In addition to bringing a wealth of trial experience, Mr. Harding serves on the Palm Beach County Elder Abuse Task Force. Garrick was appointed to the Elder Abuse Task Force due to his tenacity as a state attorney, and his specific experience investigating incidents of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of vulnerable seniors. Mr. Harding's appointment to the Elder Abuse Task Force dovetails perfectly with Senior Justice Law Firm's mission to expose systemic elder abuse in Florida's long term care system.
Attorney Garrick Harding will assist the firm primarily on Florida nursing home abuse and assisted living facility cases, but Mr. Harding is also licensed to practice law in Washington D.C. and the Southern District of Florida. Mr. Harding attended the University of Florida for both his undergraduate and law degrees. While at the University of Florida, Garrick Harding served as the president of Florida Blue Key, the oldest and most prestigious leadership honor society in the State of Florida.
Mr. Harding represents families across Florida impacted by facility neglect, including cases involving bed sores, preventable falls, physical and sexual assault, and wrongful death. He pursues justice on behalf of his clients with passion, and compassion, having a unique empathy for what they are going through.
Garrick Harding Contact Information
Garrick works in the firm's Boca Raton office. Depositions, mediations, and trial matters can be coordinated through his legal assistant, Lori Shifflett.
Mr. Harding can be reached for a free case consultation by calling Senior Justice Law Firm at 888.375.9998.
More About Senior Justice Law Firm, Nationwide Nursing Home Abuse Attorneys