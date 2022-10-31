Neureka® Raises SUDEP Awareness at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland

Neureka® Sleep monitors a woman during sleep, when SUDEP can strike

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neureka®, a digital healthcare company specializing in personalized remote care for epilepsy and other neurological conditions, announces their initiative to attend this year’s Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL) expo. Neureka® serves its mission to help raise awareness for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP), while showcasing their flagship consumer product, Neureka® Sleep, to bring peace of mind to families touched by epilepsy.

Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL) is the world’s largest annual epilepsy gathering that attracts thousands of people with epilepsy, physicians, researchers, and exhibitors. Organized by Sofie’s Journey — a renowned nonprofit founded by Brad and Candy Levy in honor of their daughter, Sofie, who has epilepsy and is now seizure-free — EADDL fosters its mission to raise awareness for epilepsy. The expo, running October 31–November 2 in 2022, provides a forum for the epilepsy community to gather and access support and educational resources.

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological condition worldwide,[1] with a devastating condition called Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) being the leading cause of death in people with uncontrolled seizures. The Epilepsy Foundation reports that SUDEP typically occurs unexpectedly during sleep in otherwise healthy individuals, claiming the lives of over 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy every year.[2] For people and families with epilepsy, SUDEP during sleep is often a chronic source of fear, with limited monitoring solutions available.

Neureka® is the creator of Neureka® Sleep, an AI-powered sleep-monitoring wearable that provides 24/7 care for people with epilepsy. Neureka® brings people with epilepsy more peace of mind with caregiver alerts, easy medication management, and at-home monitoring during sleep, when SUDEP can strike. Neureka® generates data insights for users’ healthcare providers, enabling earlier treatment interventions that improve safety and outcomes.

“Our Neureka® team is beyond excited to participate at EADDL at ‘the happiest place on Earth’ at Disneyland! We’re there to help raise needed awareness for SUDEP and promote helpful resources like Neureka® Sleep,” says Amber Kaiser. “It’ll be great to connect with so many families and build relationships with key advocates in the epilepsy community.”

Julie Hutchison, Founder of the nonprofit The Chelsea Hutchison Foundation shares, “We’re honored to attend EADDL this year and help raise awareness for SUDEP. Our mission is to provide monitoring resources and vital information about this devastating condition. We’re eager to connect with Neureka® at the expo. We both share a mission to make a difference for families with epilepsy who worry about SUDEP.”



