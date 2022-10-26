Make Panel Mount Connections Direct to Broadcast Components
Amphenol RF introduces HD-BNC cable assemblies engineered with panel mount jacks on Belden 4855R for broadcast applications requiring up to 12 Gbps.DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of its industry-leading 12G product portfolio to include pre-configured HD-BNC cable assemblies featuring panel mount jack connectors on the popular Belden 4855R cable type. Panel mount interconnects eliminate the need for panel adapters which represents both a cost and space saving within the design. 12G SDI products are used in a variety of 4K and Ultra-HD broadcast applications including digital signage and video editing.
Pre-configured HD-BNC cable assemblies are smaller than traditional BNC assemblies while offering the same features and benefits. The familiar bayonet coupling mechanism provides quick and secure mating and unmating. Reliable 12G performance makes these assemblies ideal for studio patch panels and 4K-UHD products which require high bandwidth.
This 75 ohm assembly operates up to 12 GHz and utilizes a straight bulkhead jack on one end and a straight plug on the other. Both RF connectors are engineered using brass with nickel plating and beryllium copper and phosphor bronze contacts with gold plating. This robust solution meets all SMPTE standards and is available in multiple lengths. Custom lengths are available upon request.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom-engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
