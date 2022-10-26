Ugly Dog Distillery Creates S'mores Kentucky Bourbon Cream Whiskey

S'mores Kentucky Bourbon Cream S'mores Kentucky Bourbon Cream

Michigan based craft distiller, Ugly Dog Distillery has announced the release of the one-of-a-kind Kentucky Bourbon Cream Whiskey.

The success of the award-winning Ugly Dog S’mores Kentucky Bourbon led the way to this unique new product. Rick Wyble, Head Distiller for Ugly Dog said, “This is really something we all felt was going to happen because of the huge success of the S’mores brand. We just didn’t know it was going to happen so fast”.

S’mores Kentucky Bourbon Cream is the 6th version of the brands venture into the flavored Bourbon category. David Salmon, CEO of Ugly Dog worked with his distillery crew to bring the new flavor to market for the fall season. Salmon is excited to have another new SKU on the shelf for the holiday season, “We believe that one of the favorite gifts given at this time of the year is a quality bottle of distilled spirits and now we have something to offer that no one else has”.

“With the popularity of Ugly Dog S’mores Kentucky Bourbon whiskey and the growing popularity of Bourbon Creams we though that it was only natural to create a bourbon cream using our award-winning S’mores Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey as the key ingredient,” Salmon said. He continued “S’mores Kentucky Bourbon won the Double Gold and the Best Flavored Whiskey in the World at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.”

Ugly Dog S’mores Kentucky Cream is 17% Alc./35 Proof available in 750ML only. It is a popular priced product at $24.99 retail in MI per 750ML.

Ugly Dog was first created in Chelsea in 2009 and calls 218 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI home. Vodka, Raspberry Vodka, Gin, Kentucky Bourbon, Rum, Bacon Vodka, Michigan Cherry Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, S’mores Kentucky Bourbon, Peanut Butter Kentucky Bourbon, Peach Kentucky Bourbon and the Salted Caramel Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey now have the S’mores Kentucky Cream added to the roster of varietals offered by the brand.

All Ugly Dog flavored Bourbon’s are made with aged Kentucky Bourbon and use only organic cane sugar as their sweetener.

