L'Excuse Herbal Liqueur Embarking on an Enchanting Journey

L'Excuse on the shelf! L'Excuse Green L'Excuse Yellow

Following its introduction to the Midwest, L’Excuse is now poised to enchant a global audience, captivating, refined palates of both consumers and mixologists.

Our journey began with a limited release, but the response from the consumer and the trade has been outstanding, we are now ramping up for a global launch with plans for a national presence in 2024.” — David Salmon

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L’EXCUSE

Embarking on an Enchanting Journey:

L’Excuse Herbal Liqueur Unveils Green and Yellow Liqueurs

Today marks a significant new product release for Liqueur Connoisseurs as L’Excuse Herbal Liqueur is introduced to the consumer. L’Excuse has created two botanical liqueurs: the invigorating Green and the sweeter Yellow. Inspired by “The Fool,” the 21st card of the French Tarot Deck, L’Excuse Green weaves together 21 premium botanicals into a vibrant tapestry of flavors, paying tribute to the art of artisanal distilling while inviting both connoisseurs and cocktail enthusiasts to embark on a journey of discovery and taste.

Following its introduction to the Midwest, L’Excuse is now poised to present to a global audience. “Our journey began with a limited release, but the response from both the consumer as well as the trade has been so outstanding, we are now ramping up for a global launch”, said David Salmon. Salmon continued,” Our goal is to help fill the void created by the recent scarcity of botanical liqueurs, offering an accessible and sophisticated option for those seeking a true craft spirit experience.”

L’Excuse presents an experience of taste to the consumer that balances subtlety and complexity. The Green variant offers a crisp, herbaceous profile and the Yellow variant introducing a delightful, sweeter note. In today’s resurgence of classic cocktails, L’Excuse finds it is a perfect stage, notably in the revival of the revered Pre-Prohibition cocktail, the Last Word, originally hailing from the historic Detroit Athletic Club.

Liam Hall, Head Distiller, and Benjamin Stacy, National Brand Manager, the visionaries behind L’Excuse, reflect, “Crafting L’Excuse has been a journey and a labor of love. Witnessing the embrace of L’Excuse by the bartender community has been profoundly fulfilling.” Stacy added.

Celebrate the Revival with the Last Word Cocktail Recipe:

- 3/4 Ounce L’Excuse Green

- 3/4 Ounce Gin

- 3/4 Ounce Lime Juice

- 3/4 Ounce Maraschino Liqueur

- Shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass

Enjoy the Yellow L’Excuse Naked and Famous

- 3/4 oz L'Excuse Yellow

- 3/4 oz Aperol

- 3/4 oz Mezcal

- 3/4 oz lime juice

- Add ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

