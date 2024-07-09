L'Excuse Herbal Liqueur Declared Double Gold Winner and Best Liqueur of The Year by Bartender Spirits Awards

The Winner L'Excuse Yellow Best Liqueur 98 Points L'Excuse Green 96 Points

Winning a Double Gold at the 2024 Bartenders Spirits Awards is Great but Winning Three Is Amazing!

CHELSEA, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L’Excuse Yellow Liqueur’s first attempt to gain recognition as a quality liqueur was rewarded with a Double Gold for the Best Liqueur and a score of 98 out of 100! It was also named Best Producer of Liqueur at the competition in New York City this May! Additionally, L’Excuse Green - scored a 96 to also win a Double Gold!

L'Excuse Yellow and L'Excuse Green's Double Golds are the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits on-premise industry. L'Excuse needed to score highly in all aspects of judging: Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package & Price. This competition recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers –their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with spirits recommendations. The creation of new drinks is often driven by bartender tastes and perceptions of current trends. According to Sid Patel, CEO of event organizer Beverage Trade Network, "Idea of Bartender Spirits Awards is to put the best judges forward to evaluate the best on-premise spirits for the consumers. We were incredibly pleased with the quality of the spirits we received in the 6th year of the competition," Spirits were judged on the basis of: Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package & Price. "We are extremely pleased that our spirits performed so highly at the recent Bartenders Spirits Awards," said David Salmon – CEO Ugly Dog Distillery owner of the L'Excuse brand. "Winning these awards is particularly important to us because it shows that we are making the types of spirits that bartenders and drinkers actually want to buy and enjoy.

Ben Stacy – National Sales Director and Co-creator of L’Excuse commented that both Green and Yellow L’Excuse have been received well by bartenders and the brand looks forward to developing more cocktails featuring the L’Excuse brand.

L'Excuse Yellow Naked and Famous Cocktail

.75 oz, L’Excuse Yellow

.75 oz. Mezcal

.75 oz. Aperol

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin with ice

and shake well. Pour and strain into coupe glass

Garnish with orange peel

L’Excuse Green - The Last Word Cocktail

1 oz. Ugly Dog Gin

1 oz. L’Excuse Green

1 oz. Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Combine ingredients in a shaker with

ice and pour into a globe cocktail glass,

add a cherry garnish

