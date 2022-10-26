NEWS

Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more.

There is still time to apply for the 2023 Louisiana Century Farm award class. The application period for the program is July 1 through December 31 each year. The LDAF is looking forward to having Louisiana’s farm families join our recognition program to highlight their families’ legacy in agriculture production. Throughout the years, the program has had the pleasure of honoring 75 farm families at the annual Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Convention.

“The Century Farm Program is an opportunity to have your family recognized for the many years it has contributed to the rich agricultural heritage of the state of Louisiana,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The program honors these contributions while encouraging the preservation and commitment to farm families. It’s an acknowledgment of where the past meets the future.”

To be eligible for the program, the farm must meet the following criteria:

Has the farm been in your family continuously for at least 100 years?

Does the farm have at least 20 acres of the original founder’s land?

Is at least one owner a resident of Louisiana?

Does the farm produce at least $1,000 in farming income annually?

*Timber production income will vary annually but can still qualify.

There is no cost to apply. Applications may be found online at www.lsuagcenter.com/CenturyFarms. For more information, contact the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Lillie Adams Wiley at (318) 949-3225 or email at ladams@ldaf.la.gov.

The Louisiana Century Farm Program is proudly sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, and Louisiana Land Bank.

