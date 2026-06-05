News

June 5, 2026

News article

ORDER OF THE STATE VETERINARIAN

NEW WORLD SCREWWORM RESTRICTIONS ON INTERSTATE MOVEMENT OF ANIMALS

I. PURPOSE

New World Screwworm (NWS) is a devastating pest. It can cause serious and often deadly damage to animals and people in areas where the pest spreads. While NWS is present in parts of South America-where infections in animals and people continue to occur-it was eradicated from the United States decades ago. In recent years, NWS has moved northward through Central America and Mexico and was confirmed in Texas on June 3, 2026.

II. ORDER

REQUIREMENTS FOR ANIMALS ENTERING LOUISIANA

1. Any species traveling from an NWS-lnfested State, but not originating from or transiting through an NWS-lnfested Zone, may enter Louisiana with an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI/CVI) that includes the statement: ''All animals in shipment do not originate from or transit through an NWS-lnfested Zone." The OCVI/CVI is valid for no more than seven (7) days from the date of veterinary inspection.

*For information on current NWS-lnfested Zones, please go to screwworm.gov.

2. Any species originating from or traveling through an NWS-lnfested Zone, may enter Louisiana only if the following requirements are met:

a. Meet all movement requirements established by the state of origin AND

b. Obtain a permit from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry/Office of Animal Health and Food Safety by contacting vetreports@ldaf.state.la.us or (225) 925-3980, AND

c. Be accompanied by an OCVI/CVI stating "All animals listed were individually inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation." The OCVI/CVI is valid for no more than seven (7) days from the date of veterinary inspection.

3. Owners, veterinarians, and transporters should review current movement requirements prior to shipment and report any suspected cases of New World Screwworm immediately to (225)925-3980 or vetre_p_orts@ldaf.state.la.us.

III. AUTHORITY

Louisiana Revised Statutes 3:2094(A)(1) and (4).

IV. EFFECTIVE DATE

This Order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect until further notice. For more information, call (225) 925-3980.

See signed order here.