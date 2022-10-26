Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester Receives a $75,000 Grant from NextFifty Initiative

The $75,000 grant received from NextFifty Initiative will be for a new innovative pilot home care robotics program

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) has received a $75,000 grant from NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado based foundation that supports efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers, for a new innovative pilot home care robotics program. This funding received from NextFifty Initiative will allow VNSW to continue its mission of bringing the best care home and positively changing the healthcare landscape for the aging population.

"We are excited and extremely grateful to have received this $75,000 grant from NextFifty Initiative to begin this home care robotics program pilot,” said Timothy P. Leddy, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester. “Robotics will play a big part in the future of healthcare and it takes a true industry leader to invest in something so future-forward, and we can’t thank NextFifty Initiative enough for their visionary approach to supporting aging and longevity. This investment from NextFifty Initiative will allow for VNSW to meet the unique and varied needs of older adults in our area while still continuing to be at the forefront of innovation for patient care.”

The pilot home care program will include the use of robotic technology in a way not seen before. This technology will improve home care for older adults with robotic technology being able to serve as a social companion, educator, and safety reminder. The use of this technology will be the future of medical care with robots being able to converse with patients, connect patients with loved ones virtually, assist with providing personal and medical care, and complete tasks around the home so that patients can continue their care from the comfort of home. VNSW looks forward to leading the way as an innovator in home care and is currently in the process of selecting a robot program to test.

“We believe that older adults are a critical part of our communities and that providing opportunities for all people to remain active and engaged as they grow older is important,” said Chandra Matthews, director of programs at NextFifty Initiative. “We’re grateful for the work that Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester is doing to improve the quality of life for people aged 50 and older, and are proud to support this and other efforts to help people age with dignity and purpose.”

About Next Fifty Initiative: NextFifty Initiative is a Colorado-based, private foundation supporting efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. The foundation works with community leaders, experts in the field of aging, and front-line professionals to support programs and projects that positively impact aging and longevity. They focus on education, sharing best practices, and supporting innovation that will transform aging for generations to come. To learn more, visit www.Next50Initiative.org.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains residents’ independence in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, and VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.