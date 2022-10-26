Submit Release
CableCreation Blends Efficiency & Comfort Into New 10-In-1 Laptop Docking Station

Perfect for users with relatively fixed office environments, the new product improves productivity with additional expansion ports for peripherals, as well as negative ion air purification for fresh and clean air

CableCreation is bringing renewed efficiency and comfort to the workplace with the launch of its new multiport docking station. Made for the mobile computer user with a relatively fixed office environment, the new 10-in-1 laptop docking station with negative ion air purifier features often-used expansion ports for peripherals, as well as negative ion air purification for keeping the air fresh and clean.

When working with computers, most users are often caught between the limitations of mobile devices and the rigidity of desktops. While a fixed workstation allows for better workspace management and task organization, it also robs users of the flexibility and ease needed to think productively. 

CableCreation’s new product bridges the gap between portability and a stationary workplace, by giving users the ability to extend the functionality of their laptops to achieve a desktop-like experience. The new product comes with 10 additional connection ports for peripherals that include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB C 3.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port 4K 60 HZ, and more.

In addition to letting users connect extra screens, speakers, and other gadgets to their laptops simultaneously, the new device also sports a negative ion air purifier that removes tiny particles from the air - eliminating odors and keeping the air around the workstation fresh and clean. Click on the link below to check out this amazing product.

About CableCreation

Driven to help users achieve better connection, CableCreation is a leading developer of accessories for computers, tablets, and mobile phones. Since its inception in 2004, the company has been at the forefront of innovation in the cable world, providing users with the highest-quality audio, video, and data cables for both personal and professional use.

