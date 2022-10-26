Houston License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Houston License Office, located at 1591 N Hwy 63, Suite F, opened today at 8 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Houston License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (417) 967-3878.

The management contract for the Houston License Office was awarded to Stetson Stevens on June 30, 2022. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###