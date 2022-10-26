LiquidPlanner Wins Appealie’s 2022 SaaS Award for Collaboration and Productivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Seattle-based Planning Intelligence company, has been awarded an Overall SaaS winner in the Collaboration & Productivity category for the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.
LiquidPlanner was one of 42 SaaS (Software as a Service) apps recognized for their demonstrated excellence and innovative product features. The Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms which include G2, Capterra, and GetApp.
The Appealie SaaS Awards are one of the most selective awards in software, as it is an aggregate of many real customers’ net promoter scores from various review sites. This level of scrutiny allows potential customers to feel confident that their customer experience will be exemplary.
“We’re honored to be named a SaaS winner for the prestigious APPEALIE SaaS awards,” said CEO Ted Hawksford. “This award means a great deal to us, as we pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional customer service experience and a quality product that delivers unique value. We launched the next generation of our product (LiquidPlanner NEW) to further improve project efficiencies across the organization so our customers can be even more productive and we’re pleased to receive this feedback from the market
Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria. The panel reviews applications for Appealie’s proprietary “trust–experience–delight” evaluation methodology from real customer reviews.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
ABOUT APPEALIE: Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence. Pronounced “appeal-eee,” our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.
Ted Hawksford
