Dillon appointed referee and magistrate in NCJD

Kelly Dillon has been appointed full-time referee and magistrate for the North Central Judicial District. A graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law, she was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1995.
She follows Referee Connie Portscheller in the position. Portscheller has announced her retirement effective Nov. 4.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.