Dexter License Office Makes Strong Commitment to Improving Customer Service in Stoddard County

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is pleased to announce the Dexter License Office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. Department Director Wayne Wallingford stated, “Our goal is to improve the customer service experience at Missouri license offices by providing more accurate and timely transactions in a courteous and friendly manner.”

The Customer Service Commitment pledge is one way the DOR works with Missouri’s local license offices to improve accuracy, reduce wait times, and make obtaining and renewing licenses more pleasant. “We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.

Each license office that takes the pledge will post a sign that demonstrates a commitment to the following:

Processing each transaction accurately;

Treating each customer courteously; and

Respecting each customer’s time.

Since the pandemic, the DOR has done everything possible to enhance online and mail-in options, while also ensuring customers can reach out and get the help they need from the local license offices in their communities. Director Wallingford added, “We want to ensure all our citizens are treated professionally and get the help they need when obtaining their transactions online, through the mail, or in-person at a local office.”

To receive assistance from the Dexter office for any motor vehicle and driver licensing need, a citizen can call or visit the office at:

119 Vine Street Dexter, MO 63841

Office (573) 624-8808

Fax (573) 624-8724

