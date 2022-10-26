Submit Release
Sen. Lincoln Hough Discusses the Importance of Senate Bills 3 & 5

JEFFERSON CITY — Senator Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, discusses the importance of Senate Bills 3 & 5 during debate. The extra session bills aim to reform the state’s tax code and lower Missouri’s top income tax rate.

JEFFERSON CITY — Following passage of Senate Bills 3 & 5, Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, meets with the press to discuss the extra session legislation.

