Sen. Lincoln Hough Discusses the Importance of Senate Bills 3 & 5

JEFFERSON CITY — Senator Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, discusses the importance of Senate Bills 3 & 5 during debate. The extra session bills aim to reform the state’s tax code and lower Missouri’s top income tax rate.
JEFFERSON CITY — Following passage of Senate Bills 3 & 5, Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, meets with the press to discuss the extra session legislation.
