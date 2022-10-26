ComMarker launches Kickstarter Campaign for Industrial-Grade Fiber Laser Engraver to Use at Home
The portable and 20W powerful engraver is great for novice and experienced usersCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComMarker has announced the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for the ComMarker B4, a portable and powerful fiber laser engraver. The B4 is the latest addition to ComMarker's line of precision-engineered tools and offers 10 times the speed, depth, and power of previous models. With its intuitive design and unparalleled performance, the ComMarker B4 is perfect for any creative application. Backers can get their hands on one at a fraction of the retail price by supporting this Kickstarter campaign.
The ComMarker B4 is an industrial-grade fiber laser engraver that boasts the smallest size and most powerful output among all industrial-grade fiber laser engravers. It delivers up to 0.3mm deeper and etches faster at up to 15,000mm/s and in much finer detail of up to 0.01mm precision on all metals, as well as plastic, leather, and more. ComMarker B4 is also handheld and automatic lifting for easy use and comes with many useful features and accessories for batch engraving. With ComMarker B4, you can make your designs come to life, your gifts much more special, and your small business take off!
The ComMarker B4's fiber laser source uses glass fibers to create a stronger, faster-moving laser output than ever before. This powerful laser is perfect for engraving graphics onto a variety of materials, resulting in a durable and permanent product. The ComMarker B4's motion is driven by a Galvano scanner and field lens to create precise, quick laser movement, making the engraving process faster, deeper, and more accurate than ever before.
ComMarker B4 is a versatile device that can be used by hobbyists, artists, small businesses, and professional engravers. It uses revolutionary technology to deliver stunning results on any metal or non-metal material. ComMarker B4 is able to cover all engraving needs, even on hard steel. The only limitation with ComMarker B4 is imagination. ComMarker B4 is the perfect choice for all engraving needs with its higher speed, accuracy, quality, and efficiency.
The ComMarker B4 is a versatile and portable laser engraving machine that is perfect for industrial applications. Its small size and light weight make it easy to move around, while its powerful engraving capabilities make it a great choice for those who need to engrave on the go. Thanks to its combination of portability and capacity, the ComMarker B4 is an ideal choice for those who want the features and power of an industrial laser engraving machine without the bulk or hassle.
ComMarker B4 makes engraving as easy as drawing. With its patented technology, enjoy automatic precise laser point alignment in seconds. Thanks to the telescopic lifting level, perform batch engravings with high efficiency and engrave on cylindrical objects with a rotary chuck, no matter the object's height.
ComMarker B4 memorizes patterns, even when disconnected or reset, increasing efficiency for batch engravings. The intuitive system makes it easier for businesses to access the software and create their own private gallery of engraved masterpieces, allowing businesses to improve their production efficiency and boost their bottom line by having less hassle with production.
ComMarker B4 works with different software, including LightBurn & EZCAD2 and multiple file formats. It has a typical lifetime of 100,000 hours. That‘s over 10 years of full-time work!
ComMarker B4 is the ideal engraving machine for both novice and experienced users. Its user-friendly interface and easy-to-follow instructions make it simple to set up and operate, while its precision and performance ensure superior results.
For more information, visit and support the Kickstarter campaign.
Seven Lee
Writing Detective
hello@commarker.com