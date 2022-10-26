Aeronet Worldwide Renews with the EPA’s SmartWay® Transport Partnership
SmartWay is an important component of Aeronet’s sustainability measures.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide has submitted and received approval for their current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the industry. The partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods moving across supply chains.
By its participation and membership, Aeronet will continue to contribute to SmartWay’s combined savings of 336 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion in fuel costs, 143 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, 2.7 million short tons of nitric oxide/nitrogen dioxide (NOX), and 112,000 short tons of particulate matter. Through the commitment to SmartWay, Aeronet demonstrates its environmental leadership and corporate responsibility. You can learn more about Aeronet’s own sustainability measures here.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
About SmartWay Transport Partnership:
SmartWay was developed jointly, in 2003, by the EPA and charter partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American trucking associations, and Business for Social Responsibility. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use resulting from goods movement. The partnership has nearly 4,000 members, including shippers, logistics companies, and truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers. Visit EPA.gov/SmartWay for more information.
