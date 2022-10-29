Dermatology Partners Celebrates World Psoriasis Day

Board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Ladan Straker Dermatology Partners - Roxborough Dermatology Partners - Bryn Mawr

Today is world Psoriasis Day, Ladan A. Straker, MD, FAAD raises awareness about Psoriasis that affects millions of children, teens, and adults everyday.

Psoriasis is a common, long-term chronic disease with no cure that can be a painful skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp.” — Dr. Ladan Straker

ROXBOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a common, long-term chronic disease with no cure. Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. It can be painful, interfere with sleep and make it hard to concentrate. The condition tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while.

Psoriasis can appear anywhere on the body, even on the eyelids, ears, lips, skin folds, hands, feet, and nails. Plaques can be a few small patches or can affect large areas. It’s possible to have psoriasis plaques and scales in more than one location on the body at a time. Symptoms often start between ages 15 and 25, but can start at any age. Men, women, and children of all skin colors can get psoriasis. People with psoriasis may also experience other health conditions. There are many common triggers, symptoms, and types of psoriasis. Treatments are available to help you manage symptoms and you can try lifestyle habits and coping strategies to help you live better with psoriasis. It’s important to treat psoriasis early to help avoid permanent joint damage, learn more from board certified dermatologist Dr. Ladan Straker.

Causes and Triggers

Psoriasis is thought to be an immune system problem that causes skin cells to grow faster than usual. The cause of psoriasis is not fully understood, but we do know that the immune system and genetics play a role in the development of psoriasis. We do know that psoriasis is not contagious. Usually, something triggers psoriasis, causing symptoms to appear or worsen and triggers can vary from person to person. Anyone can develop psoriasis. About a third of instances begin in childhood. These factors can increase the risk of developing the disease:

Infections - strep throat or skin infections

Weather - cold, dry conditions

Injury to the skin - a cut, scrape, bug bite, or a severe sunburn

Smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke

Heavy alcohol consumption

Certain medications - including lithium, high blood pressure drugs, and antimalarial drugs

Rapid withdrawal of oral or injected corticosteroids

What are the symptoms?

Dry, cracked skin that can bleed

Pitted or thickened nails

Itching, burning, or soreness

Small scaling spots - commonly seen in children

Patchy rash - varies from person to person in color and ranging from spots of dandruff-like scaling to major eruptions over much of the body

Cyclic rashes - flare for a few weeks or months and then subside

Types of psoriasis:

There are several types of psoriasis, each of which varies in its signs and symptoms:

Plaque psoriasis - (The most common type of psoriasis) causes dry, itchy, raised skin patches covered with scales. They usually appear on the elbows, knees, lower back and scalp. The patches vary in color, depending on skin color.

Guttate psoriasis - primarily affects young adults and children. It's usually triggered by a bacterial infection such as strep throat. It's marked by small, drop-shaped, scaling spots on the trunk, arms or legs.

Inverse psoriasis - mainly affects the skin folds of the groin, buttocks and breasts. It causes smooth patches of inflamed skin that worsen with friction and sweating. Fungal infections may trigger this type of psoriasis.

Nail psoriasis - can affect fingernails and toenails, causing pitting, abnormal nail growth and discoloration. Psoriatic nails might loosen and separate from the nail bed (onycholysis). Severe disease may cause the nail to crumble.

Pustular psoriasis - is a rare type, causes clearly defined pus-filled blisters. It can occur in widespread patches or on small areas of the palms or soles.

Erythrodermic psoriasis - (The least common type of psoriasis) can cover the entire body with a peeling rash that can itch or burn intensely. It can be short-lived (acute) or long-term (chronic).

It’s possible to have more than one type of psoriasis at one time and more than one type in a lifetime. Treatments may vary depending on the type and location of the psoriasis.

When to seek medical help:

If you suspect that you may have psoriasis, see your local dermatologist. Also seek help if your condition:

Becomes severe or widespread

Causes you discomfort and pain

Causes you concern about the appearance of your skin

Doesn’t improve with treatment

As with other chronic diseases, psoriasis may affect areas of your life other than your physical health. Psoriasis may affect your emotional health, your relationships, and how you handle stress. It could even affect areas of your life that you wouldn’t expect, such as the clothes that you choose to wear. For some people, living with psoriasis can be a challenge. However, there are ways to handle those challenges so you can thrive with psoriasis.

