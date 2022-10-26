Route 910 Lane Shifts Begin Thursday in Harmar

Motorists traveling in both directions on Route 910 between the Route 28 southbound off-ramp and Freeport Road will encounter lane-shifts beginning approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, October 27 continuously through late-November. All lanes will be maintained but moved to the shoulders with reduced lane widths. Crews from Swank Construction Company will perform roadway reconstruction work.



The work is part of the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges. Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations. During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude early 2024.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

