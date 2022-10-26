Route 981 Closure in Westmoreland County Next Week

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closures on Route 981 and Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. The Route 981 closure will be located between Route 2007 (Hecla Road) and Boyer Road, the Route 819 closure will be just south of the intersection with Route 981. The closures will begin on Monday, October 31 and will continue until mid-November.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway excavation, drainage work, pavement and other miscellaneous work. The following marked detours will be in place:

Route 981 Detour Route:

Northbound*:

Turn right at Route 31 (Main Street)

Turn left at Route 982

Turn left at Kecksburg Road (Route 2021)

End detour at Route 2021 intersection with Route 981

Southbound*:

Turn left at Kecksburg Road (Route 2021)

Turn right at Route 982

Turn right at Route 31

End detour at Route 31 intersection with Route 981

*Local trucks with destinations on Route 981 between Route 31 and the area of closure (south of PA Turnpike) use Alternate Detour (Dark Green)

Route 981 Alternate Detour:

Northbound:

Turn left at Route 31 (Main Street)

Use the Route 119 interchange to merge onto Route 119 northbound (toward New Stanton)

Stay on Route 119 northbound at the Route 66 interchange (toward Greensburg)

Turn right at Route 819 (Huff Avenue)

Turn right at Route 819 (Broad Street)

Turn left at Route 819 (Reamer Avenue/Armbrust Road)

End detour at Route 819 intersection with Route 981

Fiedors Grove Road Detour

Route 981 Northbound to Fiedors Grove Road:

Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)

Turn left at Viking Drive

Turn left at Slope Hill Road

End detour at Slope Hill Road intersection with Fiedors Grove Road

Fiedors Grove Road Detour to Route 981:

Turn south onto Slope Hill Road

Turn right at Viking Drive

Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)

End detour at Route 2007 intersection with Route 981

Route 819 Truck Detour Route:

Northbound:

Turn left at Route 31 (Main Street)

Use the Route 119 interchange to merge onto Route 119 northbound (toward New Stanton)

Stay on Route 119 northbound at the Route 66 interchange (toward Greensburg)

End detour at Route 119 intersection with Route 819

Southbound:

Use Route 119 south

Stay on Route 119 through the Route 66 interchange (toward Connellsville)

Use the Route 31 interchange to merge onto Route 31 eastbound (toward Mount Pleasant/Ruffs Dale)

End detour at Route 31 intersection with Route 819

Route 819 Passenger Detour Route:

Northbound:

Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)

Turn left at Route 981

End detour at Route 981 intersection with Route 819

Southbound:

Turn left at Route 981

Turn right at State Street (Route 2007)

End detour at State Street intersection with Route 819

Detailed detour mapping can be found at: Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project

This project is among the area improvements supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan Planning Organization partner, Southwest Pennsylvania Commission (SPC).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

