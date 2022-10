The 5th U.S.-Singapore Strategic Partnership Dialogue October 25, 2022, Washington, D.C.

United States Assistant Secretary of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Singapore Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Albert Chua met in Washington, D.C. on October 25, 2022, to co-chair the 5th United States-Singapore Strategic Partnership Dialogue. Building on the momentum of the U.S.-Singapore Joint Leaders Statement by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the latter’s visit to Washington D.C. in March 2022 and Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Singapore in August 2021, the United States and Singapore used this dialogue to strengthen cooperation on the range of bilateral, regional and global challenges under the U.S.-Singapore Strategic Partnership.