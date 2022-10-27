Society for Translational Oncology Forms New Mission Advisory Board
The MAB will help STO maximize its global impact and improve equitable patient access to safe, effective, and affordable innovative new medicines.DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Translational Oncology (STO) is proud to announce the installation of its inaugural Mission Advisory Board (MAB). STO’s mission is to promote high-quality, equitable patient care and to foster the discovery and clinical translation of important new therapies that enhance the practice of global oncology as well as support the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases that impact cancer patients and others with weakened immune systems.
The addition of this new MAB will play a central role in shaping STO’s overall strategy to maximize its global impact through the discovery and examination of emerging trends and opportunities in policy, advocacy, research, technology, and finance in cancer care. It is comprised of world-leading experts from government, academia, and industry whose expertise and insights will guide the organization’s vision and strategy for mission-critical activities.
MAB CO-CHAIRS:
Sean Khozin, MD, MPH, is a physician-executive, oncologist, and data scientist. He is a globally recognized leader in drug development, regulation, and applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in biomedical research and therapeutic development.
Mace L. Rothenberg, MD, FACP, is a physician-executive with more than 30 years of experience in drug development, translational research, and risk-benefit assessment. Mace served as Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer from 2019 to 2021 and its head of Oncology Clinical Development from 2008 to 2018.
MAB MEMBERS:
Professor Agnes Binagwaho, MD, M(Ped), PhD, is the Vice Chancellor and co-founder of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) (in 2015), an initiative of Partners In Health based in Rwanda which focuses on changing how health care is delivered around the world by training global health professionals who strive to deliver more equitable, quality health services for all.
John Cahill is the Executive Chairman of IPG Health. Under his leadership IPG Health’s global footprint has more than doubled in size with a comprehensive offerings combining science, strategy, creative, and data services to deliver best-in-class solutions to clients and the world’s medical communities.
John Crumpler, AB, co-founded Hatteras Venture Partners in 2000 after a successful career as a technology entrepreneur. Following a decade in politics and public policy, he was founder and CEO of E-Comm, Inc., a software development and services firm specializing in remote and mobile computing.
Thomas J. Donohue, MBA, PhD (hc), served as president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce from 1997 to 2019, the first person to hold both titles concurrently in the organization’s history. From 2019 to 2021, Tom served as its chief executive officer. Tom serves as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce advisor and as a member of its board of directors.
James Gulley, MD, PhD, FACP, is an internationally recognized expert in immunotherapy for cancer. He serves within the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as Co-Director of the Center for Immuno-Oncology, the Deputy Director of the CCR and the Acting Clinical Director, NCI.
Zhi Hong, PhD, is Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Brii Biosciences which he founded in 2018. He was head of GSK’s Infectious Diseases Therapy Area Unit where he was the key architect of GSK's comeback and success in HIV and Infectious Diseases medicine discovery and development.
Kenneth B. Lee, Jr., MBA, is a general partner of Hatteras Ventures Partners, LLC, a venture capital fund focusing on life science companies. He got his start in biotech as part of the first audit team of Genentech in 1976 that led to his co-founding and managing EY’s national life sciences practice in the San Francisco Bay Area
François Maisonrouge, MS, MBA, is a senior managing director in Evercore’s strategic advisory business; he is also chairman of the Institut Pasteur Foundation board of directors.
Névine Zariffa, MMath, is the principal and founder of NMD Group, LLC, a strategic consulting firm grown from her leadership in leading teams focused on projects with the potential to significantly advance healthcare through data and analytics.
Helmut Zodl, MS, is Vice President & CFO for GE Healthcare, a $17 billion medical technology and digital solutions innovator that enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform.
STO is grateful to these global luminaries who hold steadfast its mission of advancing cancer research and improving equitable patient access to safe, effective, and affordable innovative new medicines. Dr. Sean Khozin, STO board member and co-chairman of its Mission Advisory Board (MAB), said, “The Mission Advisory Board, comprised of world-leading experts from government, academia, and industry, serves a vital role in shaping STO's strategy in maximizing its global impact on expediting the discovery and development of a new generation of breakthroughs in oncology to improve the lives of patients with cancer across the globe.”
Society for Translational Oncology (STO)
STO (established in 2000) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization committed to improving the lives of patients with cancer by advancing the development and deployment of innovative solutions in cancer research from bench to bedside and beyond.
STO bridges a translational gap between drug discovery and approved drug delivery with a portfolio of educational activities for physicians and other members of the healthcare team.
STO’s decades-long commitment to translational research and education includes fellowships in both cancer and infectious diseases. The latter has become a critical STO commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic from the global genesis to worldwide distribution of new vaccines and improved therapeutics.
STO is committed to diversity, inclusivity, and equity throughout its programs.
For more information, visit: www.STO-online.org
