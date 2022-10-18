Society for Translational Oncology Welcomes New Board Members
STO is pleased to announce the addition of Drs. Sean Khozin, Ke Liu, Mace L. Rothenberg, and Lillian L. Siu to its Board of Directors.
Their leadership and tutored vision will finely focus the convening power of STO that has long been a catalyst for change.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Translational Oncology (STO) is pleased to announce the addition of Drs. Sean Khozin, Ke Liu, Mace L. Rothenberg, and Lillian L. Siu to its Board of Directors. STO promotes high-quality, equitable patient care and fosters the discovery and clinical translation of important new therapies that enhance the practice of global oncology as well as supports the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases that impact cancer patients and others with weakened immune systems.
— Martin J. Murphy, STO Chairman
These new directors will play transformative roles in STO’s mission to expedite drug delivery by bridging translational gaps and working with regulatory agencies worldwide to mitigate obstacles for new treatments to reach patients. They will also be critical advocates in continuing STO’s dedication to providing educational activities for physicians and other members of the healthcare team to ensure that cancer care is globally delivered with state-of-the-science standards of excellence.
STO’s Newest Board Members:
Sean Khozin, MD, MPH, is the CEO of CancerLinQ, a precision oncology enterprise of ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) focused on transforming cancer care and research with real-world data and advanced analytics. Dr. Khozin is a globally recognized leader in drug development and regulation. He was a founding member of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) and Executive Director of Information Exchange and Data Transformation (INFORMED), the FDA’s first data science and technology incubator.
Ke Liu, MD, PhD, is Chief Development Officer of Marengo Therapeutics. Dr. Liu has over 20 years of experience in the field of oncology, immuno-oncology, and cell and gene therapy, including more than 17 years in leadership roles at the FDA in its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and as deputy director of its Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE).
Mace L. Rothenberg, MD, FACP, is a physician-executive with more than 30 years of experience in drug development, translational research, and risk-benefit assessment. Dr. Rothenberg served as Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer from 2019 to 2021 and its head of Oncology Clinical Development from 2008 to 2018. During his decade of leadership at Pfizer regulatory approval was earned by 11 new cancer medicines including first-in-class medicines for advanced breast cancer and lung cancer.
Lillian L. Siu, MD, FRCPC, FASCO, is senior medical oncologist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre since 1998 and has been a Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto since 2009. Dr. Siu is the Director of the Phase I Program and Co-Director of the Bras and Family Drug Development Program at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and holds the BMO Chair in Precision Genomics (2016-2026). Dr. Siu’s major research focus is in the area of new anticancer drug development, particularly with respect to phase I trials and head and neck malignancies.
In welcoming STO’s new directors, Chairman Martin J. Murphy said, “We are deeply grateful for our esteemed directors whose expertise and commitment will amplify STO’s dedication to hasten the worldwide pace of cancer progress. Their leadership and tutored vision will finely focus the convening power of STO that has long been a catalyst for change. The time saved through STO’s “Global Harmonization of Cancer Trials” (GHCT) will be reckoned by the lives it saves.”
Society for Translational Oncology (STO)
STO (established in 2000) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization committed to improving the lives of patients with cancer by advancing the development and deployment of innovative solutions in cancer research from bench to bedside and beyond.
STO bridges a translational gap between drug discovery and approved drug delivery with a portfolio of educational activities for physicians and other members of the healthcare team.
STO’s decades-long commitment to translational research and education includes fellowships in both cancer and infectious diseases. The latter has become a critical STO commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic from the global genesis to worldwide distribution of new vaccines and improved therapeutics.
STO is committed to diversity, inclusivity, and equity throughout its programs.
For more information, visit: www.STO-online.org
