Morehouse Instrument Company launches a miniature S-Type load cell
Morehouse miniature s-type load cells from 1 lbf to 50 lbf are critical when a small-size load cell with high accuracy and low measurement risk are needed.
These are great load cells to measure small forces with a very high overload protection, our Morehouse load cells offer 10x protection at small forces, making them more difficult to overload.”YORK, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company is excited to announce the launch of their new cutting-edge miniature S-Type load cells. These close to a laboratory-grade compact, lightweight load cells can perform small force measurements with high accuracy. Based on measured performance, the miniature s-type load cell represents the gold standard for miniature S-type load cells with the industry’s lowest range of use, obtaining ASTM E74 Class A verified range of forces of better than 5% of capacity.
“Morehouse is always looking for the right balance of performance and price for our customers, these miniature load cells accomplish that” says Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse, “Our S-Type load cell has great performance from capacities from 1 lbf through 50 lbf. These are great load cells to measure small forces with a very high overload protection as most small force devices are very easy to overload, at which point, a replacement would need to be purchased. Our Morehouse load cells offer 10x protection at small forces, making them more difficult to overload”.
These compression and tension-type miniature s-type load cells are often the choice for companies that want the lowest possible uncertainties for small force measurements at an affordable price. The Morehouse miniature s-type load cells cost significantly less than other manufacturers selling similar products. The lower uncertainties allow for shorter setup times, less frequent standard changes, and fewer standards to maintain.
The Morehouse miniature s-type load cell are suitable for the following uses:
• Field use where space is at a minimum
• Environments that require durable construction, such as force measurement and robotics
• ASTM E74 performance: Lower Limit Factor (LLF) better than 0.0125%, Class A better than 5 % of capacity using ascending calibration data.
• Calibration of small force equipment
• Direct reading applications where an accuracy of better than 0.1 % is required.
Morehouse Instrument Company: Based in York, PA, Morehouse Instrument Company has been a leading name in the American and international industry-grade equipment manufacturing scene for over a century. Founded in 1920, the company specializes in providing cutting-edge calibration products and services that are intelligently designed to reduce measurement risk. Morehouse Instrument Company is renowned for its industry-leading calibration machines, load cells, load cell accessories, and more. The company has worked for a list of elite clientele worldwide, ranging from NASA to NPL (National Physical Laboratory) to the US Air Force, and more.
