Livivos, Inc. announces appointment of Dr. Claude Sirlin as Chief Medical Officer

Startup introducing LiverScope® device engages leading UC San Diego radiologist

Dr. Sirlin’s expertise will contribute substantially to our understanding of gold standard MRI-based diagnostic modalities, the base of the LiverScope® technology.”
— Dr. Pablo Prado
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livivos, Inc., a San Diego-based biomedical device technology startup, announced today that it had engaged Dr. Claude Sirlin as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Sirlin is a Professor of Radiology at University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and a clinician scientist who specializes in liver imaging. Dr. Sirlin founded and co-directs UC San Diego Health’s Liver Imaging Group to advance screening, diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes of individuals with liver disease. Since 2008, he has been the Chair of the Radiology Committee for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases’ (NIDDK) NonAlcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) Clinical Research Network, in addition to being the Co-Chair of the Radiology Committee for the NIDDK’s Liver Cirrhosis Network.

Dr. Sirlin has published more than 360 papers, and in 2019 and 2020, he was recognized as a Highly Cited Researcher by the Web of Science Group, a designation recognizing researchers whose publications are in the top 1% most-cited in their field worldwide over the previous 11 years.

The addition of Dr. Sirlin to Livivos’s C-suite brings remarkable medical research and clinical expertise to the company, which already boasts high level technology and business proficiency. Dr. Sirlin’s contributions to the introduction and validation of novel liver disease diagnostics modalities will be invaluable to the clinical value of Livivos’s LiverScope®.

“Livivos’s mission is to make liver disease diagnosis and treatment assessment broadly available by providing accurate, rapid, and accessible Point-of-Care solutions. Dr. Sirlin’s expertise will contribute substantially to our understanding of gold standard MRI-based diagnostic modalities, the base of the LiverScope® technology,” says Dr. Pablo Prado, Livivos CEO and lead inventor of the LiverScope®. “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Sirlin to our team.”

About Livivos
Livivos is introducing its LiverScope®, an innovative, Point-of-Care liver disease diagnostic device that has the potential to revolutionize how the disorder is detected, graded, and managed. The LiverScope® offers liver disease diagnosis capabilities similar to that of MRI in a compact, open, table-based form factor that can be set up in a clinical exam room and doesn’t subject patients to claustrophobic environments or loud noises. Livivos is working to obtain FDA clearance so that the LiverScope® will be available to patients across the US, with a long-term goal of placing it in clinical environments world-wide.

For more information, visit www.livivos.com.

Gayle Guy
Livivos, Inc.
gayle.guy@livivos.com

