McKenzie Graham, Golfer, Competes in Inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship
Mckenzie Graham will be competing in the PopStroke Tour Championship in Sarasota, Florida this week launched by Tiger Woods' PopStroke Entertainment Group.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKenzie Graham, golfer and entrepreneur, is competing in the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship in Sarasota, Florida this week launched by Tiger Woods' PopStroke Entertainment Group.
The PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade is a three-day international competition (October 26-28, 2022), bringing together both pros and amateurs to identify the best putters in the world. The Team Championship competition will have a maximum of 200 teams (400 players) competing for a $100,000 prize purse. McKenzie will be competing with teammate, Kyle Singer.
The PTC will be broadcast on the Golf Channel (@golfchannel) premiering December 19th at 7 pm. Updates during the tournament will be posted on Instagram @popstroketournamentchampionship and @mckenzie_g.
Steph Ann
Elevate MPR
email us here