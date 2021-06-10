McKenzie Graham Recognized as Prominent Youth Leader
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Smyrna Beach Florida native and Miss Florida Teen USA delegate, McKenzie Graham, was honored today by the County of Volusia for her dedication to volunteering and youth leadership roles.
Mrs. Barbara Girtman, Volusia County Council Representative for District One, presented Miss Graham with the proclamation on behalf of the County Council recognizing her outstanding achievements and for being an “accomplished public speaker”.
Volusia County officially declared June 10, 2021 as Mckenzie Graham Day in “honor of her intelligence, ambition and poise”. Miss Graham said, “I am deeply humbled by this huge honor and look forward to continuously serving my community and the great state of Florida.”
McKenzie Graham uses her platform to promote female entrepreneurship, healthy lifestyles, and spread awareness for Kawasaki’s Disease.
To book Mckenzie for speaking engagements or appearances, please email: kenzie@sgrahaminc.com or direct message on Instagram @mckenzie_g.
Stephanie Graham
Stephanie Graham
S Graham Inc.
