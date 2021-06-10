Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,164 in the last 365 days.

McKenzie Graham Recognized as Prominent Youth Leader

McKenzie Graham, Miss Volusia County Teen USA

NEW SMYRNA BEACH , FL, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Smyrna Beach Florida native and Miss Florida Teen USA delegate, McKenzie Graham, was honored today by the County of Volusia for her dedication to volunteering and youth leadership roles.

Mrs. Barbara Girtman, Volusia County Council Representative for District One, presented Miss Graham with the proclamation on behalf of the County Council recognizing her outstanding achievements and for being an “accomplished public speaker”.

Volusia County officially declared June 10, 2021 as Mckenzie Graham Day in “honor of her intelligence, ambition and poise”. Miss Graham said, “I am deeply humbled by this huge honor and look forward to continuously serving my community and the great state of Florida.”

McKenzie Graham uses her platform to promote female entrepreneurship, healthy lifestyles, and spread awareness for Kawasaki’s Disease.

To book Mckenzie for speaking engagements or appearances, please email: kenzie@sgrahaminc.com or direct message on Instagram @mckenzie_g.

Stephanie Graham
S Graham Inc.
email us here

You just read:

McKenzie Graham Recognized as Prominent Youth Leader

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.