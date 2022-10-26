305 Wines awarded for best wine list in Miami
Miami's independent retailer 305 Wines was awarded a trio of bronze medals in Wine-Searcher’s prestigious 2022 Retailer Awards.
We are very proud of our Bordeaux selection, from Cru Bourgeois to Grand Cru Classe, representing all styles from white, rose, sparkling, reds and sweets.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, October 26th - Last month, independent retailer 305 Wines was awarded a trio of bronze medals in Wine-Searcher’s prestigious 2022 Retailer Awards. The store, which also has a five-star rating from Wine-Searcher, was recognized for their Bordeaux List, European List, and Overall List in Miami. Run by Master of Wine Candidate Alessandra Esteves and Master Sake Sommelier Guilherme de Macedo, 305 Wines offers a curated selection of wines, along with same-day shipping and protective packaging.
Alessandra, who is also an official Bordeaux wine tutor, is deeply passionate about wines from this region, and travels to Bordeaux every year for the En Primeur campaign. Reacting to the award, Alessandra comments: “We are very proud of our Bordeaux selection, from Cru Bourgeois to Grand Cru Classe, representing all styles from white, rose, sparkling, reds and sweets. We have a carefully selected range of vintages, and advise clients on what to buy, to collect, or to drink. Recently, we acquired a few cases of Bordeaux 1982, on behalf of a client, directly from the Chateau, which allowed us to guarantee provenance and quality.”
Since its inception in 1999, Wine-Searcher has established itself as an invaluable tool for both consumers and trade with its easy-to-use search engine. Through their Retailer Awards, Wine-Searcher aims to recognize both truly excellent price lists, as well as great wine buyers and their teams. As a boutique store in Miami, 305 Wines constantly strives to offer clients access to an extensive selection of European wines, in tandem with personalized and knowledgeable service.
More information about 305 Wines can be found at 305wines.com, or by calling (305) 842.6769.
