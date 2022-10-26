William Reau, COO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions, on J.P. Morgan Panel About Hospital Staffing & Retention Strategies
An expert in healthcare workforce strategies and technology, Reau offered key insights in a discussion hosted by J.P. Morgan.HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing continues to be a top challenge in healthcare, so as hospital leaders seek solutions, it’s important to hear and exchange ideas with industry experts. Through its Commercial Banking healthcare division, J.P. Morgan recently hosted an exclusive thought-leader panel featuring William Reau, Chief Operating Officer of Hallmark Health Care Solutions, to discuss talent attraction and retention strategies for hospital staffing.
Reau was joined on the panel by executive leadership from two major health systems. In the nearly hour-long discussion, these experts covered a wide range of points surrounding the staffing crisis in healthcare today. From examining what past actions or inactions led to the current shortage to understanding its full impact and exploring innovative solutions, the discussion was rich with helpful insights to inform successful new workforce strategies.
"It was an honor to participate on this panel, and I’m thankful to J.P. Morgan and my co-panelists for exploring new approaches to these critical conversations,” says Reau. “At Hallmark Health Care Solutions, we are incredibly committed to delivering strategies and technologies that make hospitals stronger – both operationally and financially – to meet the challenges of unsustainable labor shortages and costs.”
With a continuously mounting body of evidence showing that increased reliance on contract labor costs hospitals and health systems billions more per year than before the pandemic – leading many to shutter facilities and service lines as a result – the time has come for better ways to recruit and retain employed nurses and other staff (including non-clinical roles like technicians). Reau says the right combination of workforce strategy and technology, like the Einstein II suite of workforce management solutions, empowers organizations to reinvent employment models and regain control over staffing.
“There is a way forward to create lasting and positive change for all stakeholders,” says Reau. “With the right strategies supported by intelligent technology, hospitals can more effectively engage the gig workforce, compete with staffing agencies, and become an employer of choice in their markets again.”
To learn more about Hallmark Health Care Solutions and how your hospital or health system can recruit and retain the necessary staff resources, visit hallmarkhcs.com/solutions.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.
HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce sourcing, deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenberg.com.
