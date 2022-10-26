Leading Equipment Manufacturer COMCO USA to be Featured at this year’s FABTECH
COMCO USA will display its latest TMS electric CNC bender at showcase event
At COMCO, we are constantly innovating to provide manufacturers with the robust equipment they need to stay at the top of their game while increasing their productivity, efficiency and profit-margin.”NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMCO USA, a world-leading manufacturer of tube bending equipment headquartered in Nashville, will be among the exhibitors at this year’s FABTECH—North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing showcase. The expo is sponsored by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association and runs Nov. 8-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
— Rick Baca
“This is a rapidly changing industry employing the latest in advanced technologies,” said Rick Baca, National Sales Manager. “At COMCO, we are constantly innovating to provide manufacturers with the robust equipment they need to stay at the top of their game while increasing their productivity, efficiency and profit-margin.”
The COMCO booth will display the company’s TMS-20WDE CNC bender. This series comes standard with automatic loaders and unloaders—limiting operator interaction and decreasing overall cycle time while increasing production. It also features one of the smallest footprints on the market today: 4’x 6’.
“Our motto is ‘Speed, flexibility, imagination.’ We stay true to that through our emphasis on automation and quick-change tooling,” Baca said. “Automotive, aerospace and other industrial manufacturers rely on the quality and capabilities of our machinery to get their job done.”
COMCO USA is a leading manufacturer of tube bending equipment headquartered in Nashville. Common examples of products made include automotive parts like roll cages and frames, hand rails, aerospace parts and air conditioning components. Robust in-house capabilities, using equipment like 3D tube-bending machines, gives COMCO a leg up on the competition when it comes to efficiency and design.
Along with tube-bending equipment, COMCO USA produces custom heat exchangers for use in intercoolers, radiators and car air conditioning systems—applying the same level of quality and capabilities.
Whether sourcing a COMCO CNC steel pipe-bending machine or heat exchanger, it will be manufactured to the highest quality using the latest technology.
Rick Baca
COMCO USA
+1 615-860-7773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn