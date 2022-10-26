Hidalgo County, Texas, Partners with OpenGov for eProcurement Software, Staff Training
Hidalgo County, TX, officials wanted to have a top purchasing department. They needed a true eProcurement software partner and training. They needed OpenGov.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Hidalgo County, TX, officials were on the hunt for eProcurement software, they wanted a trustworthy tech partner that offered staff training. Their choice: OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties.
Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas, is the State’s eighth largest County and one of the fastest growing in the United States. While searching for eProcurement software, officials wanted to invest with a true partner that would effectively train staff onsite to leverage the new technology to its full capabilities. Thanks to candid, open discussions with the OpenGov team, County officials decided to invest in OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, County officials believe they will take processes to the next level and become a top Purchasing Department. OpenGov’s software will help the team do that with automated solicitation development that reduces the time it takes to develop RFPs. Suppliers will enjoy improved transparency and communication thanks to the guided, intuitive Vendor Portal. Because of the more reliable, enjoyable process, Hidalgo County is likely to see supplier responses increase significantly, which will help reduce costs. To ensure staff fully adopts these processes and more, OpenGov will offer the County full support and training.
Hidalgo County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here