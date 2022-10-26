Risk Strategies Acquires Aquarius Capital Solutions Group

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Aquarius Capital Solutions Group, an actuarial firm with expertise in health care benefits, employee and retirement benefits. Terms of the deal were not made public.



Founded in 2002 and based in Port Chester, New York, Aquarius Capital provides actuarial consulting solutions in finance, insurance, and risk management for a wide range of client types including insurance companies, financial institutions, reinsurers, managed care companies, health care providers, and government entities.

"Important financial decisions affecting lives and the bottom line require specialty expertise that can cut through complexity to deliver clarity and innovative solutions," said John Greenbaum, national employee benefits practice leader. "Aquarius brings deep domain expertise and experience working with a wide variety of clients, which will be invaluable to our firm and our overall business development plans."

Operated by its two principals, Michael Frank and Donald Rusconi, Aquarius Capital counts insurance companies, insurance brokers, managing general agents (MGA) and managing general underwriters (MGU), financial institutions, reinsurers, and managed care companies and municipalities among its client base.

"We're extremely excited to be joining Risk Strategies," said Michael Frank, founder, and president of Aquarius Capital. "We saw our experience and expertise as a great fit with Risk Strategies, their specialty approach to risk management and overall approach to building business success."

Aquarius Capital's experts bring over 30 years of experience to client engagements, including executive management experience with insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits consulting, and managed care entities. The firm delivers its financial and management consulting to its diverse client base, including organizations servicing the insurance/reinsurance industry in the U.S. and internationally.

The acquisition of Aquarius Capital adds to a large and growing portfolio of actuarial services capabilities offered by Risk Strategies. The firm's specialists help clients understand and assess their true cost of risk through easy-to-understand analysis and provide cost-effective, timely solutions to even the most complex business problems.

