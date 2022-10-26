New Startup Moxly, a Mobile App Builder, proposed using open source code for the security of storing personal data

Moxly open source code

Moxly is an online no-code platform that empowers people to build native mobile apps visually, enabling quick iteration.

If you can’t see the code for what you’re buying, you’re more addicted” — Darkhan Shadykul, CEO

NEW CITY, NY, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxly is designed not only for programmers, but also for people without technical skills to create mobile applications. Unlike other platforms, Moxly provides all the tools in one window: No Code and Low Code + Open Source.

At a meeting with Moxly users, Darkhan Shadykul announced a new release of the platform and said "We decided to focus on the security of users' personal data and revised the approach to providing the Sass service. Currently, none of the top 50 developers of mobile applications without code, such as Bubble, Adalo or Glade, etc., offer 100% security of their code and, importantly, do not guarantee the safety of storing users' personal data in customer applications. All of this software is based on Saas and platform owners can easily access company users who create their own business applications."

Moxly developers, together with their founder Darkhan Shadykul, after conducting surveys among large corporations, decided to release an open source version for companies to their main version of the Saas platform.

In times of GDPR, CCPA, YMCA, etc., ownership of user data is essential for full compliance.. There are currently many legal uncertainties for European institutions regarding the use of any SaaS tool that transfers data to servers located in the United States. You cannot use either Google Analytics or Zapier. The solution in many cases is not to analyze or automate. Government agencies or larger companies cannot afford the reputational risk and associated penalties associated with exposing non-compliance with privacy laws.

Gagik Mneyan, security evangelist at Moxly, added: “We need to bridge the gap between what development teams need to know about cybersecurity and what tools to use to implement in a company's business. In any case, this is not an impossible achievement, and now we have a truly exciting opportunity to improve application security software in industry and government circles".

Growth in productivity and ownership is yet to come and Moxly takes the approach to creating products by significantly lowering the barrier to entry for entrepreneurship. It is much cheaper and easier to test your business idea, and many are starting to take advantage of it.

This explosion of entrepreneurial spirit has not yet occurred in large organizations in the form of ownership and initiative (intrapreneurship). To this day, they are limited by data privacy and lack of integration for the legacy stack that the organization maintains. Offering them OSC with a no-code interface is the key to unlocking their potential.

"Your proprietary code is our opportunity, said Darkhan Shadykul. Open source Moxly is in full swing. The argument outlined above is just one of many reasons why we are so excited to build in this space".