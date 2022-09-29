Moxly.io brings a apps builder No Code on top Ionic, which is the most popular cross platform developer framework

Moxly vs Ionic

Building on cross-platform mobile apps today is expensive and slow, with Moxly teams and individuals can use the intuitive interface to build apps 10x faster

Today, the skill of coding prevents billions of people from bringing their ideas to life. We believe anyone should be able to create an app regardless of their technical expertise.” — CEO, Darkhan Shadykul

NEW CITY, NY, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxly developers have launched a third-party mobile app builder No code for Ionic framework which has its own Low code editor and no code visual editor.

"Our goal is that as many users as possible could transfer their business to the digital technology, today not every startup can afford to hire developers, and a long wait time makes the business vulnerable to its competitors, so we developed Moxly. Moxly complements Ionic and enables non-technical specialists to develop mobile apps with No Code for any business category, covering a wider range of users," said CEO, Darkhan Shadykul.

A Short Overview

Ionic is an open-source framework for creating user interfaces that work on any operating system. Released in 2013, Ionic works with well-known languages like HTML, CSS, React Native, Angular, Vue.JS and JavaScript for integration with your backend.

Who Uses Ionic?

More than 5 million developers have used Ionic to build and maintain 4 million mobile, desktop and web applications for travel agencies, restaurants and pharmaceutical companies. In 2022, more than 15% of all mobile applications uploaded to the App Stores are created on Ionic.

So, Ionic framework is ideal for developers, but not suitable for people without technical skills.

What tasks will Moxly solve and what is his advantage?

Moxly is a MicroFramework that is layered on top of the Ionic, Angular.

Moxly is aimed at people without technical skills and offers software with No Code and Low Code, and there is an open source solution for developers. The prefix “Micro” in relation to the Moxly framework means that the framework only takes on routing (mapping paths with handlers) and helps with the formation of simple answers.

How long will it take me to learn one of the technologies?

This question can be answered very easily. Ionic is a framework where you have to work with real code and program yourself. Whereas Moxly is very easy to learn. You only need to learn the basic widgets and logic of Ionic.

But to answer the question concretely: To master Ionic basically you need about 2 months and if you want to master it really well you need at least 6 months, depends on how much time you invest in programming.

To learn Moxly basically you don’t need longer than one day and to master it correctly well only at most 1–2 weeks.

Even for developers, Moxly provides great benefits and saves hundreds of hours. No installation required: users launch a new project in the browser and create a drag-and-drop user interface using a range of pre-built components ranging from simple lists and buttons to an audio or video player, google maps or commerce.

After completion, the project can be launched in the browser and deployed to the App Store and Google Play. You can also download pure Ionic code for use in another development environment.

If Moxly really wants to keep up with Ionic, he really may need the help of third-party developers who are very familiar with Ionic and who are willing to support Moxly’s development by creating new components without code based on Ionic.