​PennDOT Stresses Continued Caution in Work Zones

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely in work zones as construction and maintenance activities continue as weather permits.

"During this time of the year PennDOT crews maintain state-owned roads as the weather dictates. As needed, they are treating the roads during winter weather. On other days, they are engaged in other routine maintenance activities," said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive – Maintenance. "We are asking motorists to be alert for active work zones by putting away all distractions, reducing their travel speeds, and keeping their attention fully on the road to protect not only themselves, but also our workers."

Since 1970, there have been 90 PennDOT employees killed in the line of duty.

According to PennDOT data, there have been 37 work zone intrusions and/or near misses from October 2021 to present day in PennDOT's northwest region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Warren, and Venango counties.

During that same time period, five truck-mounted attenuators have been struck by motorists, including two earlier this month along Interstate 80 in Venango County.

PennDOT uses attenuators, which include large flashing arrows and reflector services, to alert motorists to slow-moving work zone operations and to help protect workers from being struck by a vehicle within a work zone. Made of crushable materials that create a crumple zone, the devices are designed to absorb crash impact, saving the lives of workers and motorists during a work zone intrusion.

Motorists are reminded that speeding and/or causing a crash in a work zone can lead to increased fines and license suspensions. To help cut down on unsafe driving in work zones, PennDOT continues to use Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement systems along certain roadways throughout the state.

For more information on work zone safety visit, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A picture of a damaged attenuator is included below. Caption: The pictured attenuator was one of two struck during crack sealing operations along Interstate 80 in Venango County earlier this month.



MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

