Recreational Vehicle (Rv) Awnings Market - Industry Trends, Market Size, Share And Outlook Forecast To 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027. Rapidly expanding tourism sector, increasing awareness about benefits associated with recreational vehicles, and rising disposable income are expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD 1078.48 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 2.28%, Market Trends: Rising popularity of recreational vehicles across the globe.

The global Recreational Vehicle (RV) awnings market size was 1078.48 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.28% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing preference for outdoor camping, technological advancements in awning manufacturing, and rising investments in developing advanced products are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

A Recreational Vehicle (RV) is a motor vehicle or utility van used for recreational purposes such as camping and is often equipped with living facilities. Some of the commonly used recreational vehicles include motorhomes, campers, and vans. It is a temporary accommodation on-the-go and has basic necessary facilities. One of the most trending accessories to RV is awning. RV awnings are attached to the door side of the vehicle and on hot summer days, it helps to reflect sun rays and keep the inside temperature cooler. On other days, it helps in blocking rain and snow. In addition, awning also prevents furniture and carpets from fading. There are two types of awnings: manual and electrical.

Factors such as rising sales of recreational vehicles due to increasing recreational activities such as camping and tours, growing demand for automated systems, increasing popularity of motorhomes, and rising disposable income are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, high cost of recreational vehicles, high possibility of awning fabric stretching over time, chances of material cracking, mildew build-up, and stringent government rules and regulations about use of recreational vehicles are expected to limit the adoption of RV awnings to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Acrylic Segment to Register Steady Revenue CAGR:

The acrylic segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2027. This can be attributed to factors such as rising popularity of RV, high preference for acrylic material due to high heat and impact resistance, chemical stability, high transparency, and resistance to fading, and rising investments in developing advanced products.

Electric Segment To Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The electric segment is expected to account robust for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to factors such as growing demand for automated systems, rising popularity of electric RV awnings due to convenience, higher reliability and durability, availability of various types of electric awnings, and increasing investments for developing advanced products.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as rising affinity towards outdoor recreational activities, technological advancements in recreational vehicles with awnings, presence of leading key players, increasing awareness about benefits associated with recreational vehicles, and high disposable income.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market By Company:

• Carefree of Colorado

• Lippert Components, Inc.

• Domestic Group AB (PUBL)

• Duncan Systems, Inc.

• Girard RV Awnings- Girard Systems, Inc.

• Shade Pro, Inc.

• Stone Vos LLC

• Fiamma, Inc.

• RV Awnings Online

• American RV Company

• JC Whitney

• RV Parts Country

The global Recreational Vehicle (RV) awnings market has been segmented on the basic on type, application, and region:

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market Segment by Type:

• Vinyl

• Acrylic

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market Segment by Application:

• Electric

• Manual

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Recreational Vehicle (RV) Awnings Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

