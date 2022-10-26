Submit Release
MSC Maike’s Environmental Awareness Movie Submit to the 2023 San Francisco Independent Film Festival

MIYAGI, JAPAN, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental degradation and climate change is on the front burner of various fora and high-level government committees. To raise awareness about the dangers of climate change and ways to improve the environment, Maike has come up with a novel way to raise awareness. He made a movie.

The movie, written, produced, and directed by Maike himself, is about environmental issues people face regularly and how we can help combat these issues. Maike has always been passionate about the environment. He believes taking action and creating solutions is the best way to combat environmental degradation. While protests and slogans have their place, he believes nothing beats getting to work.

In the movie, Maike went to painstaking lengths to highlight some of the more common environmental challenges facing the world and proffer easy solutions to them. His film attempts to change people's minds about how they treat the environment and how to repair the damage they have done.

The movie itself tells a simple story of realizing one’s own mistakes, learning from one's mistakes, and understanding what needs to be done to make the change. In homage to the city that is America’s recycling city, Maike set the movie in San Francisco.

In his own words, Maike said, "I created this film in an effort to get people in San Francisco, an environmentally advanced city, and people of the United States to see it. San Francisco has always had an environmentally aware population and some food recovery system, be it waste reduction or composting in community gardens. This movie will help people understand and learn about issues that are not well understood even today."

Sadly, very few people realize the world is facing a crisis. Even if there is a realization, people choose to do nothing about it. Maike believes that there are several myths about the environment that need to be corrected through facts. The world has a specific perception when it comes to environmental issues. He mentions that plastic is not the 'bad guy .'Several other things need attention and focus, and his movie aims to create awareness related to all such issues.

It is a very deep insight, yet it offers concrete solutions to this complex environmental problem in an easy-to-understand manner.

