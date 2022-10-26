Sustainable development transformation forum

The Forum will consist of several interrelated modules, each covering concepts and issues of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals: 6, 7, 9, 11 and 17 in particular, as well as challenges and solutions regarding the swift recovery from COVID-19 and accelerated implementation of the 2030 Agenda at all levels.

It will consist of formal presentations by international experts, scholars, practitioners, and actors followed by Q&A and discussions. While most of the sessions will take place in plenary, group work and breakout sessions may also be used as needed. A half-day field trip to see different projects illustrating the Korean experience in implementing the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs is foreseen.

Day 2 (26 October 2022)

Theme: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure: Circular Industry – Innovation and Digitization as Enablers for SMEs