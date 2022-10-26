Submit Release
Podcast: Intersectionality and air pollution in the world of work

Although men tend to participate in more hazardous work tasks than women in the craft villages, men also tend to spend less time at a given workspace because their tasks typically allow for greater mobility. However, women are more likely to be confined within production facilities and spend more time being exposed to concentrated air pollution due to the nature of their tasks.

While the majority of the labour force of the craft villages consists of middle-aged workers, younger workers, especially younger men, are the most likely to undertake heavy work with the most direct exposure to pollutants.

Additionally, migrant workers in craft villages are more likely to experience prolonged exposure to air pollution as they tend to not only work, but also live, near the production sites. Since many migrants are only temporarily working in the craft villages, they are also more likely to take on riskier jobs with higher exposure in exchange for better incomes.

