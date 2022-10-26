Game Engine Market Size by 2018-2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

Major players in the market are Unity Technologies, Playtech, Silicon Studio Corporation, Epic Games, Crytek, Valve Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Game Engine?

A game engine is a software development environment designed for people to build video games. It provides a framework for developers to create games without worrying about low-level details such as graphics, networking, and memory management.

A gaming engine may have a 2D or 3D graphics rendering engine that works with different import formats. This physics engine simulates real-world activities, artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically responds to the player's actions, a sound engine that controls sound effects, an animation engine, and many other features.

Game Engine Market Size Analysis:

The global game engine market size was valued USD 2.77 Billion in the year 2021. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced graphics and gaming features in video games is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of platform, the market has been bifurcated into PC and mobile. The PC segment dominated the market with a share of 65.8% in 2016. However, the mobile segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2017 to 2025 due to the increasing number of smartphone users and advancements in mobile gaming technology.

The 2D segment held a dominant position in the game engine market with a share of 43.6% in 2016 owing to its wide applicability in developing simple games such as card games, board games, etc., which can be easily played on low-end devices such as feature phones and basic smartphones. However, the 3D segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2027, owing to its increased adoption in developing high-end games that require higher computing power and storage capacity.

Game Engine Market Drivers:

In recent years, virtual games have become increasingly popular, which has sped up the growth of the game engine market. E-sports are getting more and more popular, and there are more and more gamers all over the world. This is likely to drive demand for the market all over the world. The gaming engine business is also driven by the development of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Increasing numbers of people are making games, and industries like media and entertainment and the auto industry are using game engines. This is creating a high demand for game engines, which is driving the growth of the game engine market.

With the increasing number of 3D and VR games, there is a growing demand for game engines that can provide high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the game engine market during the forecast period.

The need for real-time rendering is another key driver for the game engine market. Real-time rendering enables developers to create interactive applications such as simulations and training programs. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the game engine market in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

APAC is anticipated to have the largest global Game Engine market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA. However, it is anticipated that the market for gaming engines will expand significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. One of the market's major players is based in Asia and the Pacific. Expanding technological capabilities and rising demand, especially from China and Japan, are the primary drivers of this Region's market growth.

Game Engine Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The major players operating in the market are Unity Technologies, Playtech PLC, Silicon Studio Corporation, Epic Games, Crytek, Valve Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Game Creators, GameSalad, Unigine Company.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Game Engine industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Game Engine market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Game Engine market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Game Engine market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Game Engine and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Game Engine across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Game Engine Market: Product Overview

4. Global Game Engine Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Game Engine Market, Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Game Engine Market

5. Global Game Engine Market: Segment Analysis By Game Type

5.1 Global Game Engine Market by Game Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market– By Game Type

5.3 By 2D, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.4 By 3D, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.5 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6. Global Game Engine Market: Segment Analysis By Device

6.1 Global Game Engine Market by Device

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market– By Device

6.3 By PC, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.4 By Console, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.5 By Mobile, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.7 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7. Global Game Engine Market: Analysis By Application

7.1 Global Game Engine Market by Application

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market– By Application

7.3 By Gaming & Entertainment, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.4 By Animation, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.5 By Automotive, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.6 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

8. Global Game Engine Market: Analysis By End User

8.1 Global Game Engine Market By End User

8.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market– By End User

8.3 By Game Development Companies, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

8.4 By Independent Developers, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

9. Global Game Engine Market By Region

9.1 Global Game Engine Market by Region

9.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market– By Region

9.3 Global Game Engine Market by Region

9.4 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market– By Region

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

