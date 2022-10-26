TechHeights Talks About The Los Angeles Unified School District Data Case

Data is the most crucial asset in every sector. If the data is at risk, you must safeguard it with the best practices possible.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether a school or an organization, data is the most crucial asset. If you have your kid enrolled in a school, you are expected to be concerned about the personal information the authority keeps. The recent case of the Los Angeles Unified School District left everyone in shock when the hacked data was released.The LAUSD set up a hotline to assist the parents and others who had questions or queries about the incident. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho tweeted, "Unfortunately, as expected, data was recently released by a criminal organization," the tweet read. "In partnership with law enforcement, our experts analyze the full extent of this data release."Ransomware attacks have become more targeted and frequent in various sectors. The schools being an easier target have led the federal agencies to think twice about the system's security and safety to ensure the data is not leaked or misused. Cybersecurity agencies have raised warnings of increased ransomware attacks in the US as students head back to school.In an earlier statement, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) discussed working with law enforcement to "determine the extent of the data leak and identify the victims." The school has not yet revealed the ransom asked by the criminal organization.Cyberattacks have become regular with each passing day. This was the golden jubilee of cyberattacks this year, making it a serious matter of concern for the school administration and parents throughout the country. The schools should have a robust cybersecurity program to regularly perform network monitoring and security updates to ensure no one else becomes a victim of cyberattacks. It is a relief to know that IT service providers like TechHeights can help schools and other small-medium businesses maintain their data privacy. Their team of experts works round the clock to ensure the data is protected from these cyberattacks. If you have already become a victim of the cyberattack, they can help you in coming up with a recovery plan and help strengthen the overall cybersecurity of the organization.TechHeights is the Managed IT service provider in Orange County that can partner with you to provide a complete end-to-end IT services plan, including cybersecurity to block the new-age cybercriminals. TechHeights can help you with the following -Assessing the threats to safeguard business dataUsing multi-factor authentication against unauthorized accessPromoting security awareness and user educationNetwork and system vulnerability and penetration testingStrengthen Email Hygiene and Cloud SecurityCybersecurity and Data loss prevention policiesPatching and maintaining endpoints and serversHelping you educate the students on this subject matterWith data being leaked from LAUSD, it was unimaginable how much tension and fear it must have created among the students, parents, and the administration. But this does not mean we cannot stop this. With effective strategy and guidance from the right, IT support provider in Orange County, you can safeguard your data.