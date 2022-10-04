TechHeights Update on Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach
Oklahoma Student Loan Authority: The breach occurred in June when an intruder gained access to web portal to get sensitive information of 2,501,324 individuals.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have a student loan, you may be concerned about a recent data breach at the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. This hack is believed to have affected millions of people. A security vulnerability identified by the vendor Nelnet allowed unauthorized third parties to access information related to student loan accounts. The breach is believed to have occurred this summer and lasted nearly two months.
The Oklahoma Student Loan Authority and EdFinancial are notifying loanees. The breach occurred in June when an unknown intruder gained access to a web portal. The hackers used this vulnerability to access sensitive personal information and were able to obtain the personal information of 2,501,324 individuals.
The breach has prompted an investigation, and the vendor has taken immediate steps to secure the information system. The vendor blocked suspicious activity, fixed the vulnerability, and began an investigation with third-party forensic experts. The vendor has also notified law enforcement and the federal Department of Education. It offers free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to borrowers who have suffered data loss due to the breach.
After the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority and EdFinancial learned about the breach, the cybersecurity team immediately began working to secure the system and prevent unauthorized access. The cybersecurity team blocked suspicious activity and launched an investigation with forensic experts. Although the breach did not affect the loans of borrowers directly, the cybersecurity team found the information was accessed by bad actors. The bad actors were able to access the personal information of loanees and took it with them. The organization has notified law enforcement and launched an investigation.
