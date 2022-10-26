Cookies Market: Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Future

They are categorized as bar cookies, drop cookies, filled cookies, molded cookies, no-bake cookies, pressed cookies, refrigerator cookies, rolled cookies.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cookie is a small and flat baked food prepared as ready-to-eat product. They are prepared from flour, sugar, oil or fat, and other optional ingredients. Cookies have been considered as important bakery treats from ancient times. The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of "Cookies Market" size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Mondelez International Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Parle Products Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., Britannia Industries, Sofina, Burton’s Holdings Ltd., Lotus Bakeries, ITC Ltd., Leibniz-Keks, United Biscuits, Tiffany (IFFCO), Mars Incorporated, Kraft Heinz Company, Want Group, Nabisco Biscuit Company, Nairns Oatcakes Ltd., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Cosmic Nutracos Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Growth of cookies market:

Cookies are recognized by high sugar content, high-fat content, and low moisture. They are known by different names in different countries, and numerous variants of cookies are developed in the bakery sectors. The cookie dough includes creaming, incorporation of liquid, mixing of dry ingredients, and others. Easy availability of ingredients such as flour, water, sweeteners, fat, leavening agents, and others keep the cost of cookie production low. Healthy snack consumption has increased in millennial and Z generation, as health awareness and fitness consciousness have increased, therefore, key manufactures have been investing in R&D of healthy ingredients for the fortification of cookies. The advantages of cookies with ingredients such as sweet potato flour, oat bran, banana flour, sesame seeds, and others have been researched. Healthy fortified cookies are considered as a suitable source for preventing nutritional deficiencies and other conditions such as high cholesterol in place of traditional cookies.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which reduced the production of cookies. In some countries, the cookie manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the difficulty in the procurement of raw material due to the least mobility led to a shortage of production.

The export and import ban imposed in several countries led to the disruption of the global supply chain of the cookies market.

The domestic supply chain disruption caused due to the transportation restrictions and shutdown of distribution channels impacted the sales and revenue of the cookies market. Supermarkets and retail stores faced a shortage of the product due to initial panic buying and later due to the shutdown. The demand for cookies increased, whereas the supply was not able to meet the requirements.

