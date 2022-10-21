U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Rising Trends, Demands and Business $𝟔.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 | CAGR of 8.6%

High nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝗕𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝗜𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝗙𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚 𝗠𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟖𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟓𝟔.𝟒% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞. Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies. This acts as a key driving force of the baby infant formula market in the U.S. Furthermore, high nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income are expected to propel the market growth during the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast period.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

On the basis of point of sale (POS), the OTC segment holds the highest U.S. baby infant formula market share as over-the-counter (OTC) is the most popular POS because most of the babies are hypoallergenic and requires no special attention on consuming infant formula. As per the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast, the OTC segment is expected to dominate in the forthcoming years.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone Sa, D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg, Holle Baby Food Ag, Kabrita Usa, Nature’s One, Llc, Nestle S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, And The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment dominated the market due to the facilities provided to customers such as reasonable prices, conveniences, and availability of desired brands and products. Hypermarkets are the most popular place for buying things among the U.S. population. However, Pharmacy/medical stores segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the unawareness about the ingredients in infant formula and issues related to baby food safety. Hence, parents' belief on doctors and pediatricians is high and this factor drives the growth of the pharmacy/medical stores segment.

