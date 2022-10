THE KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30 LIST ANNOUNCED

An innovative new initiative from Johnnie Walker™ and Trace, the list comes after two months of rigorous searching with top talent managers and industry leaders across the continent to identify a definitive list of pan-African cultural shape shifters.

Meet Africa’s Next-Gen Cultural Shape Shifters

They all follow their own paths and, in doing so, bring nuance and progress to African culture; for which the world is taking notice.” — Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, Trace Managing Director, Southern Africa

The recipients in the inaugural Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 List have been announced, presenting a select group of next gen African creatives & visionaries who are boldly pushing culture forward while making impact on the continent's creative economy, across music, film, media, fashion, and art.An innovative new initiative from Johnnie Walker™ and Trace, the list comes after two months of rigorous searching with top talent managers and industry leaders across the continent to identify a definitive list of pan-African cultural shape shifters.With African culture now having its voice heard around the world, the Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 list includes names who are impacting global culture such as music producer, Tempoe (who produced C'Kay's global phenomenon "Love Nwantiti"), Amapiano star Musa Keys, film director Meji Alabi (Tiwa Savage's 49-99) and visual artist Prince Giyasi (renowned for his Apple iPhone campaign and how he presents his home city, Accra)."We're thrilled to have been able to bring this new awards platform to life along with Johnnie Walker™ and to identify this inspirational group of cultural shapeshifters. They all follow their own paths and, in doing so, bring nuance and progress to African culture; for which the world is taking notice," says Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, Trace Managing Director, Southern Africa.The extensive list includes artists & creatives from across the continent - from Angola to Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gabon, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia - all of whom have given impetus to shape and moved African culture forward.On the inaugural Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 list are:Music: DJ Desiree (South Africa); Ish Kevin (Rwanda); producer Tempoe (Nigeria); De Hermes (Mozambique); Guchi (Nigeria); Musa Keys (South Africa); Pongo (Angola); Marioo (Tanzania); DJ Black Spygo (Angola); Ruger (Nigeria); Yilim (Ivory Coast).Art: Fanuel Leul (Ethiopia); Obou Gbais (Ivory Coast); Prince Gyasi (Ghana) and; Sungi Mlengeya (Tanzania).Film: Director Meji Alabi (Nigeria/UK); actress Syndy Emade (Cameroon); director Maradona Dias Dos Santos (Angola); Evelyne Illy (Ivory Coast); SkinnyFilmmaker aka Jay Muigai (Kenya); actor/director Kang Quintus (Cameroon); actress Eliane Silva (Angola); actor Silvio Nascimento (Angola).Fashion: Lafalaise Dion (Ivory Coast); Luxury Recycle (Mozambique); Nana Kwasi Wiafe (Ghana); Junior Orina (Kenya); Mainga Sanderson (Zambia).Media: Fidjil (Cameroon); Nana Mitch (Ghana)."We'd like to congratulate all the recipients - they are all so deserving of this recognition. In our search across the continent for a fully pan-African list, it was always so rewarding to discover that, while creators come from many different regions and from different creative paths, there was always one intention - to unify and progress Africa's collective culture. Along with Trace, Johnnie Walker™ is proud to be able to contribute by presenting this recognition," adds Adrian De Wet, Brand Lead House of Walker and IPS.