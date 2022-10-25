House Resolution 239 Printer's Number 3590

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a comprehensive study and report of Federal, State and city funds and grants allocated to the Office of the Philadelphia District Attorney for the servicing and compensation of crime victims.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.