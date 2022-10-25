Senate Bill 1255 Printer's Number 1698
PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - An Act amending the act of July 7, 2008 (P.L.654, No.55), known as the Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act, in diesel-powered equipment, further providing for schedule of maintenance.
