Senate Resolution 380 Printer's Number 2003

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - WHEREAS, Having prediabetes is a strong indicator that an

individual will eventually be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes;

and

WHEREAS, Risk factors for diabetes include genetic factors,

high blood pressure, low HDL cholesterol or high triglycerides,

gestational diabetes during pregnancy, being 45 years of age or

older, being a member of a high-risk ethnic group, being

overweight and having an inactive lifestyle; and

WHEREAS, According to the most recent National Diabetes

Statistics Report released by the CDC, approximately 37 million

individuals, or roughly 10.5% of the United States population,

live with the disease; and

WHEREAS, Of this number approximately 7.7 million, or nearly

21%, are undiagnosed; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 11.1% of Pennsylvanians live with some

form of diagnosed diabetes, with an additional estimated 3%

living undiagnosed, according to the American Diabetes

Association (ADA); and

WHEREAS, As of 2021, the ADA suggests that 34.1% of the total

adult population in Pennsylvania lives with prediabetes, whether

diagnosed or not; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, diabetes contributed to more than 100,000

deaths nationwide; and

WHEREAS, In 2019, diabetes contributed to 3,652 deaths in

Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Diabetes is one of the five leading causes of

health-related deaths in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The rate of deaths related to diabetes has increased

over the past four decades; and

WHEREAS, There is currently no cure for diabetes but an

