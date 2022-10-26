Québec Nickel Rapidly Developing as Possible Extension of Ni-Cu-PGE Deposit Drilled at Depth, 3 Drill Rigs Active

Drill section showing the locations of selected holes completed at the Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE Zone in relation to historical hole GCF-08-07 and the Fortin Sill Zone discovery outcrop

The deposit is rapidly developing, high-grade, and starts at surface; building off step-out intersection of 1.85% Ni, 1.65% Cu & 3.27 g/t Pt-Pd-Au over 8.43 m

Québec Nickel Corp. (OTCQB:QNICF)

Québec Nickel has grades at Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Project approximately 4 - 5 times what is found in the region for nickel, along with spectacular elevated copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF) (Frankfurt: 71B) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin, full copy may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-qni-oct-2022.htm online. Last week QNI announced news it has expanded the known sulphide mineralization at the Fortin Sill Zone, Ducros Project, located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or, Québec.

Excerpt from the Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin:

"The Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE deposit is rapidly developing, high-grade, and starts at surface. Recent, October 19, 2022, news from the company regarding the possible extension of the Fortin Sill Zone at depth further affirms the growing voluminous potential.

See related drill section image at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-qni-oct-2022.htm online.

The new QDG-22-38 sulphide-bearing ultramafic unit occurs approximately 60 metres below and 50 metres to the southwest of the currently known extents of the Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE Zone. Assays are pending, however the abundance, composition and texture of the sulphides in QDG-22-38 appear very similar to the mineralization encountered in hole QDG-22-09 earlier this year; QDG-22-09 returned a 31 metres-wide intercept averaging 0.37% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.55 g/t Pt-Pd-Au that includes higher grade sub-intervals of 0.44% Ni, 0.51% Cu and 0.69 g/t Pt-Pd-Au over 18.50 and 0.55% Ni, 0.86% Cu and 0.86 g/t Pt-Pd-Au over 5.0 metres.

Also important to note is that step-out holes QDG-22-28 & QDG-22-29 are ~25 m SE from aforementioned QDG-22-09; QDG-22-29 step-out drill intersection (reported on August 30, 2022) contained 0.59% Ni, 0.54 Cu & 1.01 g/t Pt-Pd-Au over 35.63 m, including 1.85% Ni, 1.65% Cu & 3.27 g/t Pt-Pd-Au over 8.43 m”

The following URLs have been identified for additional insight on Québec Nickel Corp.:

Recent news release from QNI:

https://quebecnickel.com/2022/10/quebec-nickel-corp-drills-possible-extension-of-the-fortin-sill-zone-at-depth/

Company website:

https://quebecnickel.com

Recent Mining Journal Review:

https://miningmarketwatch.net/qni.htm

Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF) (Frankfurt: 71B) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Property in Québec, located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt. The Abitibi region is world renown for world-class gold-copper deposits, however QNI has what is rapidly developing as one of Canada's most exciting nickel sulphide plays, increasingly described in mining circles as a "big unicorn" for the fact it is an outlier with grades ~4 - 5 times what is found in the region for nickel, but also spectacular elevated copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold (PGE stands for Platinum Group Elements).

Québec Nickel Corp. was formed in 2020 to specifically tackle Ducros, its maiden 20,000 m multi-phase drill program began in Q1-2022. The Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE deposit is rapidly developing, starts at surface and appears amenable to a high-grade open pit scenario. Entering October-2022 the company has drilled ~12,000 m of the planned 20,000 m, it has reported on 29 holes to date, and has core assays pending at the lab to report near-term. Besides its main focus of ongoing continuity drilling at the Fortin Sill deposit, the company is juxtaposing exploration, also looking at targets that are highly prospective for new discovery in other areas of the property (e.g. its Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex has a drill on site conducting 3,000 m as of mid-September-2022). There are currently 3 drill rigs active on the property, 2 are focused on the Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE Zone.

QNI currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$17.3M (~71.9 million shares trading near ~C$0.24). ~80% of the shares are institutionally held, and the company is fully financed to accomplish all key objectives for 2022. The share price of QNI appears poised for upside valuation as continued news flow occurs, and as the significance of what Québec Nickel Corp. possesses is better appreciated by the market.

The geological team leadership, directors, and board of advisors are an impressive who's-who of nickel expertise with career accomplishments across the spectrum from nickel exploration & discovery, development, and major production. Gary DeSchutter, M.Sc., P.Geo., is Vice-President of Exploration for Québec Nickel Corp., he started his career with Falconbridge and transitioned to Anglo American for 6 years as part of their global nickel generation team. Gary joined Québec Nickel in February-2022 -- in-short, he picked Québec Nickel because he knows nickel and was attracted by the anomalous Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) occurrences and elephant-size potential at Ducros.

Québec Nickel Corp. appears on a trajectory with serious potential to yield an impressive first-pass Ni-Cu-PGE resource on its Fortin Sill Zone after its 2023 drill program -- one look at the recent drill results at the Fortin Sill Zone of the Ducros NI-Cu-PGE Property and it is apparent that the methodical approach of step-outs and following the continuity drilling is paying off.

Content above contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned. Readers are referred to the terms of use, disclaimer and disclosure located at the above referenced URL(s).

President & CEO of Québec Nickel Corp, David Patterson, was interviewed on October 20, 2022 as part of as part of a battery metal investment conference